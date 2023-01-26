Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce

Dow Chemical logo
Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year.

The Midland, Michigan-based company currently employs approximately 37,800 people.

Dow Inc. will take a charge of $550 million to $725 million in the first quarter. This mostly includes severance and related benefit costs; costs related to exit and disposal activities and asset write-downs and write-offs. Dow did not provide specifics but said it would evaluate assets with a focus on Europe.

The company also reported a fourth-quarter profit of $613 million, or 85 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was 46 cents per share, below the 57 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Revenue totaled $11.86 billion, missing Wall Street’s estimate of $12.03 billion.

“In the fourth quarter, Team Dow continued to proactively navigate slowing global growth, challenging energy markets, and destocking,” Jim Fitterling, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “In response, we shifted our focus to cash generation in the quarter as we lowered operating rates, implemented cost-savings measures, and prioritized higher-value products where demand remained resilient.

Shares fell 5.3% before the market open.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from...
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Major renovations now complete at the restaurant on top of Ober Mountain. This is a new area...
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort

Latest News

High wind warnings can impact people camping if they’re not prepared.
Campers should prepare for high winds
McGhee Tyson Airport
New TSA checkpoint scanners coming to McGhee-Tyson Airport
The Newport News school board cuts ties with the superintendent nearly three weeks after a...
Superintendent fired after shooting of teacher
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start