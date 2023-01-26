KFD investigating early morning house fire

The fire happened early Thursday morning near downtown Knoxville.
KFD investigating house fire early Thursday morning near downtown Knoxville.
KFD investigating house fire early Thursday morning near downtown Knoxville.(City of Knoxville Fire Department)
By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are investigating an early morning house fire Thursday morning.

The fire happened on the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue near Downtown Knoxville. According to KFD Chaplin Paul Trumpore, crews were called around 4:00 A.M. Thursday morning to reports of an abandoned house on fire.

When KFD arrived, Trumpore says that crews made an aggressive attack on the fire while protecting neighboring property, and said the fire was under control by 4:30 A.M. The building sustained heavy fire damage.

KFD investigators are now working to figure out how it started.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

