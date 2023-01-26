Lady Vols set for showdown with #5 UConn

Storied rivalry renewed tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena
University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball practice
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (16-6, 8-0 SEC), which is receiving votes in both major polls this week, steps outside conference play to meet old rival #5 UConn (18-2, 11-0 BIG EAST) tonight t 8 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

ESPN College Gameday is in town to broadcast prior to the game which will be broadcast by the network.

You can also get ready by watching WVLT’s Big Orange Tip-Off special, a one hour live pregame special originating from our WVLT studio and with live reports throughout at the arena.

UT and UConn are meeting for the 26th time in a series that dates back to 1995, with the Huskies holding a 16-9 advantage and winning the past three meetings between the programs since the series resumed in Knoxville in 2020, after a 13-year lay off.

Kellie Harper’s squad enters on a nine-game winning streak and has been victorious in 14 of its past 16 contests.

Despite a season plagued with injuries, UConn rolls in to Rocky Top on an 11-game winning streak, with its only losses on the year coming at home to #7 Notre Dame and #20 Maryland.

The 12th annual “We Back Pat” Week, a week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, will wrap up with this evening’s Tennessee/UConn game.

After being out-rebounded on the offensive glass 8-2 by Mizzou and giving up 10 second-chance points in the first half, the Lady Vols flipped the script, winning the offensive rebounding battle 8-2 in the second half without giving up a single second-chance point.

UConn has four active players averaging double figures in points, including forward Aaliyah Edwards (17.2), wing Lou Lopez Sénéchal (16.9), forward Dorka Juhász (14.8) and guard Aubrey Griffin (13.6). Leading scorer Azzi Fudd (17.9) is out with an injury.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from...
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Major renovations now complete at the restaurant on top of Ober Mountain. This is a new area...
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort

Latest News

Left to right: Jeremy Finchum, Jena Smathers, Jaeley Williams, Dillon Allen.
Sevier Co. deputies locate all 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
Feeling chilly Friday
Chilly temperatures stick around but with more sunshine
File image of classroom
Sheriff’s office reports 5 Knox County school threats in one week
Sheriff’s office reports 5 Knox County school threats in one week