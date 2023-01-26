Lady Vols set for showdown with #5 UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (16-6, 8-0 SEC), which is receiving votes in both major polls this week, steps outside conference play to meet old rival #5 UConn (18-2, 11-0 BIG EAST) tonight t 8 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

ESPN College Gameday is in town to broadcast prior to the game which will be broadcast by the network.

You can also get ready by watching WVLT’s Big Orange Tip-Off special, a one hour live pregame special originating from our WVLT studio and with live reports throughout at the arena.

UT and UConn are meeting for the 26th time in a series that dates back to 1995, with the Huskies holding a 16-9 advantage and winning the past three meetings between the programs since the series resumed in Knoxville in 2020, after a 13-year lay off.

Kellie Harper’s squad enters on a nine-game winning streak and has been victorious in 14 of its past 16 contests.

Despite a season plagued with injuries, UConn rolls in to Rocky Top on an 11-game winning streak, with its only losses on the year coming at home to #7 Notre Dame and #20 Maryland.

The 12th annual “We Back Pat” Week, a week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, will wrap up with this evening’s Tennessee/UConn game.

After being out-rebounded on the offensive glass 8-2 by Mizzou and giving up 10 second-chance points in the first half, the Lady Vols flipped the script, winning the offensive rebounding battle 8-2 in the second half without giving up a single second-chance point.

UConn has four active players averaging double figures in points, including forward Aaliyah Edwards (17.2), wing Lou Lopez Sénéchal (16.9), forward Dorka Juhász (14.8) and guard Aubrey Griffin (13.6). Leading scorer Azzi Fudd (17.9) is out with an injury.

