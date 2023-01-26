Man arrested in Alcoa bank robbery after crashing motorcycle, spilling money off highway

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested in connection to an Alcoa bank robbery Wednesday after a brief stint in the hospital, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

According to the documents, which contain a report from FBI Agent Wesley Leatham, Robert Hines Jr. arrived at the CBBC bank on Topside Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. While inside, he asked a teller if he could speak to the bank’s manager, the documents said.

After speaking to the manager in her office, Hines allegedly went back outside to his motorcycle, got a handgun, went back into the office and told the manager “go to your vault and give me all your money.” The manager did so, and Hines reportedly left the bank on his motorcycle, making for Pellissippi Parkway.

As this was happening, a false call to Alcoa law enforcement caused a response at a nearby Walmart. Investigators have not been able to confirm if the two situations are connected.

Previous Coverage: False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says

While driving, the documents said, Hines crashed his motorcycle near an on-ramp, spilling the cash he had taken from the bag he was carrying it in. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found the cash being held with CBBC bands and a gun that was missing its serial number, the documents said.

“As I approached the motorcycle, I observed some of the characters on the license plate appeared to have been intentionally altered,” Leatham said. “The motorcycle also had strips on red tape stuck to the rear fender, and a black trash bag covering the gas tank.”

Hines was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries before being charged with bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

