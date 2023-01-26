New TSA checkpoint scanners coming to McGhee-Tyson Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expanding its use of state of the art X-Ray Scanners
By Marvin Figgins and David Sikes
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said brand new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanners will be added to security checkpoints at McGhee Tyson Airport in the coming weeks.

TSA officials said the new CT scanners, used to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage, apply a sophisticated algorithm by generating a 3-D image of the contents of the bag. When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers don’t have to take things out of their carry-on bags, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food.

Carry-on items still have to be placed in a bin, and cannot be placed directly on the X-ray belt. Oversized bags will no longer be accommodated by TSA officers, due to a slightly smaller tunnel on the new CT units.

McGhee Tyson will have four new CT scanners installed by the end of the summer; three will be installed within the next month and one by the end of the week. TSA officials at McGhee Tyson said only about 10% of airports in the U.S. have the new CT X-ray scanners.

