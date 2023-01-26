Sevier Co. authorities searching for 3 ‘endangered’ runaways

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for three missing endangered runaways, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaeley Sheree Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 25 at her home in Sevier County, officials said. Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′10″ and 148 pounds.

Dillion Eddy Allen, 16, was last seen on Jan. 25 around 10:30 p.m. at his Sevier County residence. Allen has brown hair and eyes. He is 5′6″ and 120 pounds.

Jena Smathers, 13, was also last seen Wednesday around 8:00 p.m. in Sevier County, according to officials. She has brown hair and eyes. Smathers is 5′7″ and 120 pounds.

Sevier County authorities believe they could be traveling together in a red 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Tennessee tag #559BJNY.

Those with information are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 865-453-4668.

