Sevier Co. authorities searching for 3 ‘endangered’ runaways

All of the children were last seen at their homes on Jan. 25.
Left to right: Jaeley Williams, Jena Smathers, Dillion Allen
Left to right: Jaeley Williams, Jena Smathers, Dillion Allen(SCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for three missing endangered runaways, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaeley Sheree Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 25 at her home in Sevier County, officials said. Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′10″ and 148 pounds.

Dillion Eddy Allen, 16, was last seen on Jan. 25 around 10:30 p.m. at his Sevier County residence. Allen has brown hair and eyes. He is 5′6″ and 120 pounds.

Jena Smathers, 13, was also last seen Wednesday around 8:00 p.m. in Sevier County, according to officials. She has brown hair and eyes. Smathers is 5′7″ and 120 pounds.

Sevier County authorities believe they could be traveling together in a red 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Tennessee tag #559BJNY.

Those with information are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 865-453-4668.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from...
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Major renovations now complete at the restaurant on top of Ober Mountain. This is a new area...
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Wind chills linger all day, with a few wintry showers
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Nashville woman who used investor funds for plastic surgery sentenced to prison
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
TN Gov. Lee to deliver State of the State address on Feb. 6
High wind warnings can impact people camping if they’re not prepared.
Campers should prepare for high winds