Sevier Co. deputies locate all 4 ‘endangered’ runaways

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - UPDATE: All four teens were found Thursday.

East Tennessee authorities are searching for four missing endangered runaways, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaeley Sheree Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 25 at her home in Sevier County, officials said. Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′10″ and 148 pounds.

Dillion Eddy Allen, 16, was last seen on Jan. 25 around 10:30 p.m. at his Sevier County residence. Allen has brown hair and eyes. He is 5′6″ and 120 pounds.

Jena Smathers, 13, was also last seen Wednesday around 8:00 p.m. in Sevier County, according to officials. She has brown hair and eyes. Smathers is 5′7″ and 120 pounds.

Jeremy Daniel Finchum Jr., 14, left his home in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said. Finchum has brown hair and eyes. He is 5′8″ and 125 pounds.

Sevier County authorities believe they could be traveling together in a red 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Tennessee tag #559BJNY.

Those with information are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 865-453-4668.

THE SEVIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS POSTED 4 MISSING JUVENILES THIS MORNING ON OUR FACEBOOK ACCOUNT. IT IS BELIEVED... Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.