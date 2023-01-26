Sheriff’s office reports 5 Knox County school threats in one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is reporting five local school threats in the past week.

Public Information Officer Heather Reyda told WVLT News that law enforcement had arrested three juveniles in connection to the threats: one each at Powell High School and Gibbs High School for bomb threats and a third at Halls Middle School for threats of mass violence.

“Sheriff Spangler and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office take very seriously these threats made in our schools and will NOT hesitate to make an arrest for these threats as they are substantiated,” Reyda’s release said.

Law enforcement is also investigating weapons threats at Farragut High School and Carter High School, Reyda said.

