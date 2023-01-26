Tennessee’s fourth College GameDay visit this athletic year brings big fan excitement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After College GameDay made the trip to Knoxville twice for football, the men’s and women’s basketball team is now getting the ESPN treatment for another nationally televised game.

Thursday night, GameDay will visit the Lady Vols as they host UCONN before they visit the men’s team on Saturday against Texas.

For UT Athletics, the buzz of GameDay rolling into town typically provides an extra boost in ticket sales and overall atmosphere.

“It creates that level of excitement. It creates that fan experience. It goes to that hey I’ve got to be here that level of FOMO not wanting to miss out,” said Jimmy Delaney with UT Athletics.

For students, the addition of extra activities around the game itself makes it clear there’s a winning atmosphere.

“It just says that UT is basically good at every sport,” said one sophomore student at UT.

As for the College GameDay crew themselves, Jay Bilas weighed in on what makes coming to Knoxville special.

“Thompson Boling is a great arena. I love going there, it’s a great view of the game too and Tennessee is always really good. And the fan base is fantastic they show up and show out and we really enjoy being there,” said Jay Bilas with College GameDay.

For the Lady Vols game, Andrea Carter who is a former Lady Vol will be working with College GameDay along with former UCONN standout Rebecca Lobo.

Both gates are set to open at 9:30 a.m. Game day tickets are not required to participate in Saturday morning’s festivities, according to ESPN.

