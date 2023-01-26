Wind chills linger all day, with a few wintry showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold winds are lingering, along with clouds, which helps to create a few wintry mix to snow showers. We end the week cold, but at least the sunshine returns, before rain moves in again for part of this weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few showers are developing and changing from drizzle to sleet to flurries at best in the Valley, to scattered wintry mix to snow showers in the higher elevations.

The low is around 34 degrees to star the day, but at times the wind makes it feel like we’re stuck in the 20s.

Wintry mix to snow showers are scattered through the late morning, then spotty rain to sleet and some snow showers linger with clouds and cold winds throughout the day today. Thursday’s high is around 42 degrees in the Valley, and upper 30s in the higher elevations, but we all feel the wind chills due to the southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts of 20 mph.

Spotty snow showers gradually taper off to the mountains tonight to early Friday morning, as we start to see the clouds breakup. We’ll drop to around 26 degrees by Friday morning, but the wind makes it feel colder.

Since snowfall is so light, and winds keep it from sitting on the ground, here’s a look at all the snowfall potential sine late Wednesday and on through early Friday:

Light snowfall for the higher elevations through Friday AM (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered clouds linger into early Friday, with more clearing as the day goes on. We’re still chilly with a high of 42 degrees and a cold breeze.

Saturday is a mostly sunny day, with some extra clouds in the afternoon and building in the evening. We’ll still warm up to a high of 55 degrees, so it’s a nice day!

Then rain returns. We’re looking at some scattered rain showers throughout Sunday, 40% coverage, as this shifts around our area region all day. We’ll still be in the upper 40s, with scattered rain into Sunday night tapering off early monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front’s rain moves in again late Tuesday to Wednesday, with some on and off rain. Then we could see some change to wintry mix and snow showers at times late Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.