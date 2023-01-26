WVLT News visits students at Karns High School Career Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News visited students at an East Tennessee high school career fair, teaching them about broadcast journalism.

Meteorologist Heather Haley and Anchor/Reporter Will Puckett set up at the Karns High School Career Fair Thursday.

Next to the University of Tennessee’s College of Communication and Information and the Karns journalism classes, the WVLT News professionals explained to students how storytelling and anchoring work in local television.

They also demonstrated how WVLT News’ meteorologists present the forecast in front of a green screen.

