WVLT News visits students at Karns High School Career Fair

By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News visited students at an East Tennessee high school career fair, teaching them about broadcast journalism.

Next to the University of Tennessee’s College of Communication and Information and the Karns journalism classes, the WVLT News professionals explained to students how storytelling and anchoring work in local television.

They also demonstrated how WVLT News’ meteorologists present the forecast in front of a green screen.

