Beautiful start to the weekend, rain returns into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend is a tale of two tales as Saturday features plenty of sunshine, while Sunday introduces our next chance for rain as we end the weekend on a soggy note. Temperatures will be mild for Saturday, before a cool and unsettled pattern settles in heading into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures cool tonight as we see a few passing clouds from time to time, but the bigger story will be the winds as they remain elevated and make it feel even cooler at times. Lows tonight drop into the lower 30s as winds remain out of the southwest at 10-15 mph and make temperatures feel more like the upper 20s at times. Sunshine will return for Saturday afternoon and winds will relax enough that it will be the perfect day to get out and enjoy.

Saturday afternoon will feature temperatures above average and on the mild side as many areas sit in the middle 50s during the day. Clouds will slowly begin to build as we head into the afternoon and especially the evening. This will set us up for our next weather maker, which moves in late Saturday and into Sunday brining scattered showers and downpours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be a gloomy and rainy day as showers and downpours move through periodically through much of the day. Temperatures will be held in check as we only reach the middle 40s with the clouds and rain. Unfortunately, that looks to be much of the week ahead as rain chances continue to stick around for much of the week. Monday and Tuesday look to be some of the drier days as we get a brief break in the rain Monday before the next round arrives late Tuesday.

Widespread rain moves n for Wednesday and Thursday once again with some colder air mixing in providing a chance for a rain and snow mix at times. Regardless temperatures remain below average in the lower 40s to end next week.

Rain continues off and on through the week ahead (WVLT)

