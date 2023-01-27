Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a fear of flying.(Molly Simonson Lee via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond, and it was caught on camera.

A photo of the moment has since gone viral, showing the attendant comforting a passenger who was afraid to fly.

The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon and he’s only been an airline attendant for three months.

He said he noticed the passenger was visibly nervous getting on the plane and was sweating before takeoff.

However, once the flight was in the air, Dean-Shannon approached the woman and sat in the aisle to hold her hand and talk to her.

He reportedly explained everything that was happening to the woman from the sounds she was hearing to the turbulence.

Dean-Shannon said it was all to help calm the passenger down and reassure her of her safety.

Another passenger on the flight was able to capture a photo of the heartwarming interaction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from...
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Major renovations now complete at the restaurant on top of Ober Mountain. This is a new area...
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort

Latest News

11 year old Gage and 6 year old Hadley recover in East Tennessee Children's Hospital and hope...
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the East Room...
Biden pays tribute to victims of California shootings
The White House hosted a Lunar New Year reception Thursday.
President and First Lady pay tribute to victims of California shootings
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was killed on Thursday night.
Police investigating deadly crash on I-75 North near Merchant Dr.
Healing continues for the residents of Monterey Park; even therapy dogs are here to help.
Healing continues for the residents of Monterey Park