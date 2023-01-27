‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.

The five former officers were fired and each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Noel’s statement emphasized his reaction to the news of the death and commended Memphis Chief C.J. Davis on her action following Nichols’ death.

I am shocked and disgusted by the senseless murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five now charged Memphis Police Department officers. Based on what I know, the actions of the involved officers were reprehensible, and they should be held accountable to the highest possible extent of the law. Their actions represent a grievous disregard for basic human dignity. And unfortunately, they also undermine all of the positive work the men and women of law enforcement do on a daily basis all across the country. I applaud Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and her leadership team for acting swiftly and decisively by firing the officers involved in the heinous act, and for the grace with which she has carried herself throughout this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis community, and our colleagues with the Memphis Police Department. I have encouraged our officers and employees to use this moment as one to reflect on how we carry ourselves and interact with all members of our community each and every day. We must hold ourselves accountable to one another and the community, and strive to treat every person we encounter with the utmost dignity and respect.

Wednesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new position at the Knoxville Police Department: Deputy Director of Professional Standards. That new position will focus on police practices and reviewing policy.

The change is the latest Noel has made as far as accountability in the department. He also helped establish the Use of Force Review Board, which will review serious instances of use of force from a training perspective. Also, Noel signed up the department for the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project, aimed at establishing specific training on accountability among officers.

The changes were some of the first that Noel instituted after joining the force here in Knoxville. These changes came in 2022, about a year after several KPD officers were involved in the death of Anthony Thompson Jr., an Austin-East Magnet High School Student.

Thompson was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he brought a gun to the school. That incident created waves here in Knoxville, sparking response from the community.

Another local community representative released a statement as well: Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. The mayor emphasized that when governments and law enforcement break the law, there is “only lawlessness and disorder.”

Regarding the horrible events in Memphis: I’m a strong believer in law and order. When police (and government in general) break the law, there is only lawlessness and disorder. This is absolutely unacceptable. My prayers are with Tyre Nichols’ family and the people of Memphis.

State-wise, Gov. Bill Lee released a statement, saying the department needs to “take a hard look” at the misconduct.

Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent the honorable men & women of law enforcement, & they must be brought to justice for this tragic loss of life. The City of Memphis & the Memphis Police Department need to take a hard look at the misconduct & failure that has occurred within this unit. I discussed this with Mayor Strickland & am pleased the city is pursuing an external, impartial investigation. Maria & I are praying for Tyre Nichols’ family, & we ask that God bring peace, healing & justice to the Memphis community in these difficult days.

Body camera footage of Nichols’ death is expected to be released Friday after 7 p.m. EST. Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney retained by Nichols’ family, said the video is “appalling, heinous, violent and troublesome.”

