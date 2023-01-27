First female deputy chief at KPD retiring

Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department will retire after serving the community for more than 45 years.
By Richard Mason
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 45 years, Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department served the Knoxville community, but now at the end of January, she will retire.

On Wednesday night, she was honored in front of her colleagues and city officials.

“At my reception, I had ladies here, officers here, female officers they’ve come up to me and said I want you to know that were an inspiration and you know that just touches my heart,” Gass said.

Gass was the first woman deputy chief in the department. She was also the first to start a peer support program in 2005, where officers and employees could gather to seek help after experiencing a traumatic event, according to KPD officials.

The program was a success and has grown since its inception, according to Gass.

“We’ve been requested when there’s been a critical incident at other agencies. It’s just something that I am very proud of because it’s reached out to so many people to help them,” Gass said.

Gass said she simply wants to be remembered for two things.

“That I cared, you know, about the officers but about the community,” Gass said.

