Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre Nichols’ death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fallout from Tyre Nichols’ death is being felt around the country, including here in East Tennessee.

Protests are expected in some cities, and the Knoxville Police Department is prepared in case protests take place in Knoxville.

KPD Chief Paul Noel said it’s something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests and urging people to do it peacefully.

The Police Chief for the Memphis Police Department said in an interview that the incident is about the same, if not worse, than the Rodney King killing from 1991.

In a statement, Chief Noel said, “The Knoxville Police Department is monitoring the situation locally and prepared to respond in an appropriate manner in the event that any large-scale public demonstrations or protests arise as a result of Tyre Nichols’ death. The KPD supports and will protect the fundamental right of the men and women of this community to peacefully assemble. The KPD will also not tolerate property damage or any other actions that compromise or threaten the safety of others. If any community members choose to assemble, they are asked to do so peacefully and respectfully.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs called for those five officers to be held accountable.

“Anyone who truly believes in law and order must realize that abuses of power by government officials, including by police, cannot be tolerated. When the police break the law, there is no law,” Jacobs said.

Gov. Bill Lee weighed in on the issue as well. The governor called for justice to be brought to the five police officers involved in the incident. All five have been charged with second-degree murder, along with other serious charges.

