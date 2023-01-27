Lawmakers pushing new Delta-8 regulations

Consumers could be spending more on Delta-8 products.
By Huey Beres
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Republican lawmakers have set plans for new regulations on Delta-8 sales throughout the state.

The bill was backed and sponsored by District 7 State Senator Richard Briggs. The outline included measures to increase the sales tax on Delta-8 by 5 percent. The lawmakers also hoped to raise the minimum age for purchase to 21.

“Right now, it’s the wild west. When you pick up a package of Delta-8, it may be Delta-8, it may not,” Briggs said. “It may say that it’s 10 milligrams, it may not be. It’s not tested by a state lab. We’re also very concerned there are contaminants in it.”

The new proposal came after a bill to completely ban Delta-8 failed to make it through the legislative process last year. It was held up by concerns that losing the sales would take too much of a toll on state finances.

“I don’t think, on substances that are potentially dangerous, it should be a financial decision. If we wanted to make a lot of money we would sell whiskey to teenagers. We shouldn’t do it for that reason, we should do it to protect the public,” Briggs said.

The lawmakers confirmed the bill is still in the early stages, and changes could still be made before the bill is ready.

