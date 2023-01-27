Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Fluffiest Blueberry Pancakes

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.

Fluffiest Blueberry Pancakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4-6 pancakes

Ingredients

· 3/4 cup milk

· 2 tablespoons white vinegar

· 1 cup flour

· 2 tablespoons sugar

· 1 teaspoon baking powder

· 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1 egg

· 2 tablespoons melted butter

· 1+ cup fresh blueberries

· More butter for the pan

Instructions

1. Mix the milk and vinegar and let it sit for a minute or two (you’re making “buttermilk” here).

2. Whisk the dry ingredients together.

3. Whisk the egg, milk, and melted butter into the dry ingredients until just combined. (Don’t over mix)

4. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat.

5. Melt a little smear of butter in the pan (essential for giving a yummy golden brown crust).

6. Pour about 1/3 cup of batter into the hot skillet and spread it flat-like (it will be pretty thick).

7. Arrange a few blueberries on top. Cook until you see little bubbles on top and the edges starting to firm up.

8. Flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes until the pancakes are sky-high fluffy and cooked through.

9. Serve with butter and maple syrup. But honestly, sometimes I just like to eat these plain.

