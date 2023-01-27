Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.

Police said Nichols took off, leading Anderson on a chase down Highway 307 towards Athens.

Nichols eventually left his car on County Road 364 and took off on foot. Officers said he then jumped into a creek, swimming upstream away from his car.

Officers followed, jumping into the creek eventually catching Nichols in an open field.

Police said Nichols has multiple charges pending, related to this incident beyond his original active warrant.

