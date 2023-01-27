Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.(London Fire Brigade)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jeremy Finchum, Jena Smathers, Jaeley Williams, Dillon Allen.
Sevier Co. deputies locate all 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was killed on Thursday night.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in I-75 crash may have been hit previously
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
Hours after killings, Alex Murdaugh said he didn’t see wife
Video shows accused assailant David DePape breaking into the Pelosi home.
Video: Suspect shown breaking into Pelosi home
A film based on the bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” will star Blake Lively as Lily...
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in ‘It Ends With Us’ movie, Colleen Hoover confirms
Tyre Nichols
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests