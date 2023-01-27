Mardi Growl pet parade, party set to return

Young-Williams Animal Center will host the event at Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park.
Mardi Growl
Mardi Growl(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mardi Growl pet parade and party has a return date, according to an announcement from Young-Williams Animal Center.

YWAC will host the event at World’s Fair Park on March 4.

The parade will start in the Old City at 11:00 a.m. and will run through Downtown Knoxville to end up at World’s Fair Park.

Local food trucks, live music, games and vendors will be at the park to kick off the festival.

Each animal walking in the parade must be registered with a $15 fee per animal.

A new feature this year is walkers can ask for sponsors to raise money for YWAC. The person that raises the most money will win a YETI bundle.

The Mardi Growl website has more information on registration, sponsorship and more.

