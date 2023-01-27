No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No.4 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3) step out of conference for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee picked up its third-straight win Wednesday with a 70-41 home victory over Georgia, a program-record-tying 11th win by 20 or more points this season. The Vols have also now held their opponent to 50 or fewer points 10 times this season, a mark that leads the nation.

Saturday marks just the second men’s top-10 matchup in the 36-year history of Thompson-Boling Arena. On March 2, 2019, No. 7 Tennessee defeated No. 4 Kentucky, 71-52. Tennessee has a current home win streak of four games against AP top-10 opponents.

During conference play, Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring defense (55.1 ppg), field-goal percentage (.478), 3-point percentage (.356), assists (17.6) and assist/turnover ratio (1.42).

In its last 24 games against SEC opponents, the Vols are 22-2 with wins over every league opponent except Alabama (no meetings).

After Saturday’s brief hiatus from SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Tennessee returns to conference play on Wednesday at Florida. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.