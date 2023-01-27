One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.

Phillip Merrill is the senior pastor for the First Christian Church in Roane County. Merrill moved to Harriman, Tennessee, two years ago from Florida. He said he felt called to a community that needed more help.

“Here’s there problem, their car breaks down I can either fix my car today or I can have my family eat and tis is providing them something so they can eat and fix there cars and continue to do that,” said Merrill.

When he got to Tennessee, the COVID-19 pandemic was still in full force. At the time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA, was giving food boxes to people who needed them. One day the USDA finally stopped and Merrill knew he needed to pick up where they left off.

At the time, Merrill wasn’t sure how they were going to get the funding to provide meals, but he said, “God will provide the resources and he did just that.” A former member of the church passed away and left the church a very generous cash donation of $90,000. This led them to purchase a business called Treasure Hunt, that funds the entire ministry.

Treasure Hunt is like a thrift store, they have discounted goods ranging from clothes, food, and hygiene products. David Underwood is the general manager and president of the Feeding Roane Food Pantry. He mentioned how rewarding it is to be able to work and serve the community.

“It’s really a cycle of generosity and benevolence and a lot of our customers are really bought into what we are doing because they see the effects and a lot of their friends and neighbors are the people that were feeding,” said Underwood.

Treasure Hunt offers deal days, where each day everything in the store is a set price. Merrill is proud of the work he has done so far in Roane Co. and even into Midway in Kingston. His goal is to get into the Rockwood Area next and potentially build a gym at the church. He said this way he can help the community in more ways than one.

“In Harriman, at least were starting in Harriman, we can’t change the whole world tomorrow but our goal in Harriman is to help people live a more abundant life and get them out of this systemic poverty,” said Merrill.

To donate or volunteer at the Feeding Roane Food Pantry visit their website.

