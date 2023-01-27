Police investigating deadly crash on I-75 North near Merchant Dr.
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was killed on Thursday night.
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed following a crash on I-75 North Thursday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
The crash happened just south of the Merchant Dr., exit.
Crash reconstruction investigators were on the scene and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story.
