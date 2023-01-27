Police investigating deadly crash on I-75 North near Merchant Dr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed following a crash on I-75 North Thursday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The crash happened just south of the Merchant Dr., exit.

Crash reconstruction investigators were on the scene and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 North, just south of Merchant Drive. KPD crash reconstruction personnel are on scene. The investigation is in the preliminary stages. https://t.co/ek3QptWI7a pic.twitter.com/y1kSRGUzrC — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.