Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

