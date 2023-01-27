Search continues for 2 escaped SWVA inmates after stolen car found in East Tenn.

They are both considered “armed and dangerous,” officials said.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates in East Tennessee after finding the stolen vehicle they were driving, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Two inmates at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia reportedly escaped from the recreational yard at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials identified the inmates as Johnny Shane Brown, age 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, age 31 of Abingdon, Virginia.

On Friday morning, the 2008 Cadillac SUV stolen by Brown and Ricketson was found in Hawkins County, Tennessee, on Route 66 near Bulls Gap, according to a release. However, the inmates are still on the run.

“The two escapees were observed and identified earlier before the vehicle was discovered by law enforcement, but have not been located,” officials said. “Deputies with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office are currently working with Hawkins County, Tennessee, law enforcement with the processing of the vehicle.”

As of this time, police officials said there was no information on the possible vehicle they could be operating currently.

Brown is 5′11″ and 180 pounds, with gray hair, officials said. Ricketson is 5′8″ and 212 pounds, with brown hair.

Officials said the inmates were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and white t-shirts.

According to a release, Brown is a federal inmate and Ricketson was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. They are both considered “armed and dangerous,” officials said.

Those with information are asked to contact 911 with any information, and not to approach or engage with either of them. The United States Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward for each individual for information leading to apprehension.

