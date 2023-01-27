State officials address critical issues in DCS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the General Assembly’s Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice met to come up with a list of recommendations needed to improve the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville as well as the entire juvenile justice system in Tennessee.

Last year in June, Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton gave the committee the task of diving into all aspects of the juvenile detention and probation centers in the state of Tennessee.

In 2022, the committee devoted its time and resources to conducting a study on juvenile justice issues. The recommendations by the committee are based on their findings after months of fact-finding and speaking to various state agencies, non-profits, local law enforcement, district attorneys, juvenile judges and health care professionals.

After this study, they determined the top issues needing to be addressed with DCS across the state. State Sen. Ed Jackson, District 27, who is a sponsor of the proposal, said this is something they should have looked into a while ago.

“This is the first time in several years that we’ve done a deep dive into the issues and problems the department of children’s services is having and they’re many and they’re great and so we’ve taken point by point we’ve taken almost a year to study these we’ve made visits to the detention centers across the state and we have met with experts in this field,” said Jackson.

The committee recommended that confidential juvenile records be shared between judges across the state to provide a full picture of that child’s record.

Right now, a child’s record does not follow them from place to place. Each court has its own system which makes it hard to combine data. This legislation would be the first step in addressing the larger issue of data sharing.

Another recommendation is expanding bed capacity. Currently, the state needs around 180 to 190 beds for boys and 25 for girls at DCS facilities. Right now, children are having to sleep on the floor of DCS offices.

“For children and the issues and problems we have throughout the state for the children involved with the department of children services. we’ve got children sleeping on the floors,” said Jackson.

A major issue DCS is facing is a lack of staffing.

Last year, nearly half of DCS’ new staff quit within their first year of working. They are trying to expand employee training for youth services officers on best practices for behavior management and conflict resolution when supervising juveniles with severe behavioral issues.

To help attract and retain caseworkers, the committee is working with DCS to raise the employees’ salaries.

“That would be what were certainly focused on to try and do first would try and keep them out of a detention center if they have mental health issues, we want to address that. That’s one of the big ideas we have is to have counselors for these children and also to have more caseworkers. As I’ve stated, we have a shortage of caseworkers and ones that are trained properly and overloaded with cases so, those are the things we want to try to do to turn this thing around,” said Jackson.

Requiring mental health services is a priority for the committee as well. They want to provide a stronger clinical presence at youth development centers and require 24/7 clinical mental health treatment services available.

According to Jackson, the governor will include all these issue recommendations in his budget and will hopefully have this fixed as soon as possible.

