Sunshine returns and cold winds stick around for now, but we’re only dry for a couple of days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold winds are lingering, but at least it’s a beautiful day! We’ll warm up a bit to start the weekend, ahead of on and off rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are leaving in time for a mostly clear morning, taking the last couple of flurries and stray mountain snow out of our way. This lets us drop to around 26 degrees, but it does feel colder.

Wind chills are still a factor all day today, but at least it’s mostly sunny! We have a few clouds passing through at times, but overall lots of sun. We’re warming to around 44 degrees today, but it feels at least 5 degrees colder at times due to the southwesterly wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph.

Tonight stays clear, with a low of 31 degrees. The wind continues to make it feel colder, but this means frost can only form in sheltered spots.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is a mostly sunny day, with clouds gradually increasing in the afternoon to evening. It’s a warmer day too, with a high of 55 degrees and a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Then rain returns. We’re looking at some scattered rain showers by the early Sunday morning hours, then a 60% coverage through the early afternoon with varying light to moderate rain and some pockets of heavier rain. It’s back to a 40% coverage with showers (on and off) rain through the evening and overnight hours. This leaves us with a high around 45 degrees Sunday, then only cooling to the low 40s by Monday Morning.

Showers taper off to just the mountains on Monday, with a high of 53 degrees. Then showers move in again Tuesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front’s rain moves in again late Tuesday to Wednesday, with some on and off rain. This rain will come in batches at times for a couple of days, so we’re watching the timing of the cold air that looks to change to some wintry mix to snow showers Wednesday night to Thursday morning, then back to rain showers, before a few snow showers are possible again Thursday night to early Friday.

