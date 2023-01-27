Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages

The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years.
State leaders hope to have 2000 new teachers in the pipeline by the end of next year.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution.

The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.

The program allows prospective hires to learn while working. Most of those involved in the program are currently working as teacher’s aids.

“Just like what you would think of apprentices in traditional, vocational fields like welding or carpentry where someone is learning on the job, teacher occupation apprentices are learning on the job while they work in the classrooms,” said Erin Crisp, executive director of Tennessee Grow Your Own Center.

State leaders said their goal is to have 2000 new teachers in the pipeline by the end of next year.

For more information, visit the Grow Your Own website.

