Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries.

Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, when a few special visitors decided to stop by with helmets, shirts, and other gifts.

Offensive lineman Ollie Lane, long snapper Matthew Salansky, and UT staff member Anthony Hines, all paid a visit to Gage and his family on Wednesday.

“It really lifted his spirits up I haven’t seen him smile like that since the accident,” said family member Shawn East.

East is related to the family though his wife, who’s cousin was the man who died in the crash. He added that days in the hospital were tough on the family, feeling like this could have been avoided as two people now face drag racing and felony reckless endangerment charges.

“I feel like it could have been avoided there’s a place for drag racing and it’s on the track not on the streets,” said East.

Through efforts in a gofundme, the family was given nearly $20,000 that will go towards lingering medical expenses with Hadley’s broken neck, jaw, pelvis, and arm and Gage’s broken pelvis and other injuries.

Moving forward, the family hoped both kids will make a full recovery, while also outlying what their primary need from the community is at this point.

“Just 100% wholeheartedly prayers. These kids are still going, we’re not really out of the woods yet. Until they’re out running around and playing like they were before the accident-we’ll be happy when they do that,” said East.

According to East, Gage could leave the hospital as soon as next week, while Hadley’s timeline is still unclear.

