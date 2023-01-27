Where to park on campus as GameDay comes back for Tennessee-Texas matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College GameDay will be at the University of Tennessee for the fourth time this school year as the Vols take on the Longhorns. The show will start at 11 a.m. on ESPN. GameDay analyst Jay Bilas said he expects the game to be low scoring, but is excited to see Thompson-Boling come game time.

“The fanbase is fantastic and they show up and they show out, so we really enjoy being there and Rick has been a friend for a long time so for me it’s always been fun for me to watch him work,” Bilas said.

Fans can start lining up for GameDay at 7 a.m. outside TBA. The gates to the arena will open at 9:30 a.m. UT parking officials said fans can park at G-10, the garage next to the arena, for free for College GameDay.

The parking garage will be cleared out by 1 p.m. in preparation for the game Saturday night. Parking officials recommend people park on the AG-campus off of Neyland Drive and have the shuttle take them to the stadium.

The Vols will play Texas at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

