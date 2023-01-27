Where to park on campus as GameDay comes back for Tennessee-Texas matchup

No. 4 Tennessee will play #10 Texas at 6 pm Saturday night.
No. 4 Tennessee will play #10 Texas at 6 pm Saturday night.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College GameDay will be at the University of Tennessee for the fourth time this school year as the Vols take on the Longhorns. The show will start at 11 a.m. on ESPN. GameDay analyst Jay Bilas said he expects the game to be low scoring, but is excited to see Thompson-Boling come game time.

“The fanbase is fantastic and they show up and they show out, so we really enjoy being there and Rick has been a friend for a long time so for me it’s always been fun for me to watch him work,” Bilas said.

Fans can start lining up for GameDay at 7 a.m. outside TBA. The gates to the arena will open at 9:30 a.m. UT parking officials said fans can park at G-10, the garage next to the arena, for free for College GameDay.

The parking garage will be cleared out by 1 p.m. in preparation for the game Saturday night. Parking officials recommend people park on the AG-campus off of Neyland Drive and have the shuttle take them to the stadium.

The Vols will play Texas at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jeremy Finchum, Jena Smathers, Jaeley Williams, Dillon Allen.
Sevier Co. deputies locate all 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was killed on Thursday night.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in I-75 crash may have been hit previously
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick (1) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defends...
Tennessee’s Zakai Ziegler up for national honor
versus Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 25, 2023
Vols put bite to Dawgs dominating Georgia, 70-41
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
No. 4 Tennessee resumes SEC play at home against Georgia
University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White gets contract extension