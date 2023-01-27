Y-12 unveils multi-million dollar fire station, emergency operations center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Y-12 showed off some much needed upgrades to a couple of its facilities.

Its fire hall and emergency operations center are brand new, replacing decades-old buildings.

Thursday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fire hall.

“They represent a huge quality of life improvement for our first responders,” Y-12 site manager Gene Sievers said.

The previous buildings were built in the 1940′s, and just weren’t cutting it.

“At the old station, we have three doors just wide enough to fit the firetrucks in, when you back it in just right,” Sievers said.

The new fire hall has state of the art facilities for the equipment, and the firefighters. The fire hall will have a living space, a kitchen, a workout room, offices, bedrooms and wider garage doors.

“The AE (architectural engineering) firm that was used to design the fire station has designed more than 140 of these commercial structures across the nation,” Sievers said.

Sievers said the fire hall was strategically placed, so firefighters could respond to the high-hazard facilities as fast as possible.

He said the Emergency Operations Center was state of the art too. It’ll monitor plant systems and help speed up response times.

Both buildings cost around $68 million total which was funded by the government, according to Sievers.

The fire hall itself is done, but the living spaces, offices and workout room are still under construction. Sievers expects to be operational at some point in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.