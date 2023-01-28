2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says.

The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death.

Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.

It’s unclear at this time how the deputies were involved.

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on January 10, days after a confrontation with police put him in the hospital.

Five Memphis police officers have since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and more: Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin.

