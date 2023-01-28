Brushfires break out in Sevier County

Several Sevier County crews responded to help fight the flames.
Sevier County personnel fight brushfires on Saturday.
Sevier County personnel fight brushfires on Saturday.(Sevier County Emergency Management Agency)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials.

Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames.

Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate, SCEMA officials said.

“Great job to our local fire departments who responded quickly to help get these under control,” SCEMA officials said. “If you see any of our Fire Department personnel or first responders out today, say THANK YOU!”

Several small brushfires reported today to Sevier County 911 Central Dispatch. Sevier County personnel including members...

Posted by Sevier County Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, January 28, 2023

