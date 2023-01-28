Brushfires break out in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews fought several brushfires on Saturday afternoon, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency officials.

Several Sevier Co. personnel responded to help fight the flames.

Sevier County Fire/Rescue Chief David Puckett and Fire Marshall Josh Tucker are on the scene to help coordinate, SCEMA officials said.

“Great job to our local fire departments who responded quickly to help get these under control,” SCEMA officials said. “If you see any of our Fire Department personnel or first responders out today, say THANK YOU!”

