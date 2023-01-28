Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Great Smokies Flea market right off Exit 407, local vendors are able to sell things to make a living.

When the store was closed, a man was caught on cameras breaking in and taking thousands worth of merchandise.

“He’d obviously been here before he saw the cameras and went to my station and cut the power to all the cameras at my end.” said vendor Brandon McCoy who captured the theft on his security cameras.

Because of his video, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is now searching for the man responsible.

McCoy said the man took things like knives, batons, watches and more that is valued at more than $2,000.

Although some of the items were recovered in the woods nearby, the hope for these local vendors is to reclaim the items stolen to help them make a living.

“If they don’t get it back, it’s a hard hit. It’ll take a few months to get back to normal,” said McCoy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

