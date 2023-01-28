Digital lottery opens for ‘Hamilton’ tickets

The tickets will only be $10 for anyone who is selected.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The digital lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets opened on Friday.

The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008.

Tickets for the lucky person selected will only be $10.

All shows are currently sold out on the Tennessee Theatre’s website.

The lottery will close on February 2 at 12:00 p.m.

The musical’s website has additional information on rules and entering the lottery.

