Digital lottery opens for ‘Hamilton’ tickets
The tickets will only be $10 for anyone who is selected.
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The digital lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets opened on Friday.
The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008.
Tickets for the lucky person selected will only be $10.
All shows are currently sold out on the Tennessee Theatre’s website.
The lottery will close on February 2 at 12:00 p.m.
The musical’s website has additional information on rules and entering the lottery.
