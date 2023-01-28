Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees

By Richard Mason
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties.

The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply.

Kelly Ayers, the talent acquisition supervisor at Dollywood, said applicants get lots of benefits working for the company.

“Everyone gets a free hot lunch when you’re working that day. We have an excellent program for on-site health care, park perks. Those are something, of course, that everyone’s excited about is free Dollywood tickets,” Ayers said.

Kenneth Scott, an applicant at the hiring event, explained what the parking lot ambassador position he applied for will require him to do.

“Helping people on and off the tram, pointing people in what direction to go and picking up garbage when you see it, empty out the trash can. Just keeping the park clean,” Scott said.

Part-time and full-time positions are available in parking, attractions, culinary and merchandising.

Other hiring events will occur at Jefferson County High School on Saturday, Feb. 4, Sevierville Civic Center on Feb. 18 and Seymour Heights Christian Church on Feb. 25. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can learn more about the positions available on Dollywood’s website.

