Enjoy the sunshine today, rain returns on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of frost and sunny cold morning, with rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got a mostly sunny sky for our Saturday. Temperatures will be above average in the afternoon with low to mid 50s across the area. Overall, it’s not a bad day for the end of January.

Highs on Saturday will be near 55 in Knoxville to 53 in Crossville.

Tonight, we’ll have increasing clouds as rain starts to arrive for daybreak on Sunday. Sunday will start off near 39 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be a gloomy and rainy day as showers and downpours move through periodically through much of the day. Temperatures will be held in check as we only reach the middle 40s with the clouds and rain. Unfortunately, that looks to be much of the week ahead as rain chances continue to stick around for much of the week. Monday and Tuesday look to be some of the drier days as we get a brief break in the rain Monday before the next round arrives late Tuesday.

Widespread rain moves n for Wednesday and Thursday once again with some colder air mixing in providing a chance for a rain and snow mix at times. Regardless temperatures remain below average in the lower 40s to end next week.

