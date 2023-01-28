GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was killed on Thursday night.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in I-75 crash may have been hit previously
11 year old Gage and 6 year old Hadley recover in East Tennessee Children's Hospital and hope...
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Tyre Nichols
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests
LMU College of Veterinary Medicine
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Temperatures remain above average Saturday afternoon
Beautiful start to the weekend, rain returns into Sunday
KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue...
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash