Police department mourns the loss of K9 Officer

WAVERLY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A police department is mourning the loss of Sergeant K9 Gold.

Gold was an eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois who passed at a vet’s office on Saturday morning, surrounded by his handler, Sergeant Taylor, family, and Chief Winfield.

Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016.

The Waverly Police Department said he was born in France on October 27th, 2011

Sergeant K9 Gold, throughout his career, assisted multiple agencies, countless drug seizures, evidence location, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects, according to the Waverley Police Department.

Sergeant K9 Gold’s cruiser will remain parked in front of the Waverly Police Department on Monday, January 30th allowing the community to pay their respects, according to officers with the Waverly Police Department.

