Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If drivers can’t watch their speed on East Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department has placed a speed trailer that will monitor speed for them.

The change came just days after police reported two Dodge Chargers were racing down the busy avenue.

Previous coverage: Victim killed in Magnolia crash identified; two children in critical condition, officials say

According to KPD, the activity resulted in one death and two injuries, which included children.

KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue “based on the observations of officers and resident concerns.”

“Motorists drive too fast too often when using it,” Erland said in a statement. “Magnolia Avenue is not unlike most of the major thoroughfares in the city in that motorists drive too fast too often when using it.”

“The purpose of the speed trailer is to make people more aware of their speed, deter speeding and other reckless driving in the moment and also inform our future efforts to address and directly impact driving habits that make the road unsafe for other motorists and pedestrians,” Erland said.

