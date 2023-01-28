A rainy Sunday ahead, unsettled much of next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our nice weather comes to an end as we head into the second half of the weekend as rain chances are quickly returning heading into Sunday morning. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for much of the week ahead as an unsettled pattern settles in bringing rounds of rain throughout the upcoming week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances are quickly returning as we head after midnight as scattered showers and downpours begin to push in from the west. Showers and downpours will continue as we head into Sunday morning and throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be the coolest early Sunday morning while many of us are sleeping in the upper 30s and slowly warming into the lower 40s by sunrise.

Off and on rain will continue through the majority of our Sunday as rounds of rain will begin to push in from time to time. Our temperatures will be on the cooler side for Sunday afternoon as we stay slightly below average in the middle 40s. Showers will slowly begin to taper as we head into the evening and overnight, but a few spotty showers will still be possible heading into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll get a brief break in the rain heading into Monday afternoon, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as another round of rain is set to move in Tuesday. A brief mix is possible to start in the higher elevations before changing to all rain for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the lower 50s for Monday, but much of the week ahead stays at or below average in the middle 40s.

Rain chances remain the highest Wednesday into Thursday before we finally are set to dry out by Friday and into next weekend.

Rainy stretch of weather ahead (WVLT)

