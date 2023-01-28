VIDEO: Good Samaritan, police officer helps pull driver out of burning car

A dramatic video shows an officer and bystander pulling a driver out of a burning car. (Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Cody Lee and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An officer and a good Samaritan helped rescue a driver from a burning car Friday evening.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a video capturing the dramatic moments on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to KVVU, a white sedan caught fire after the driver crashed into a palm tree near the Venetian and Mirage hotels.

Police said the vehicle fire started with the driver inside, but an officer and a bystander were able to help free the driver.

Las Vegas police said the officer and good Samaritan pulled the driver to safety before the flames intensified and spread to the inside of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident, while the officer was checked for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Firefighters from Clark County finished extinguishing the fire.

