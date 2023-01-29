Gloomy Sunday with more rain ahead for the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking multiple rounds of rain for the new week.
Rainy day
Rainy day(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Light to moderate rain showers continue throughout the majority of the day before tapering off this afternoon. An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the week meaning there are multiple shots for rain throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and a few downpours are likely from this morning to mid-day. We are starting out in the low to mid-40s, but only warm to about 47 degrees this afternoon.

The best chance for rain is mid-day to early afternoon. The showers will start to taper off this afternoon and tonight. A few spotty showers linger with temperatures dropping near 43 degrees by Monday morning.

Future rainfall through Sunday
Future rainfall through Sunday(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers continue into Monday. Monday is our best chance to get outside with minimal rain chances and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Scattered to spotty showers return Tuesday. We’ll see those showers increase overnight changing over into a wintry mix to some snow into Wednesday morning. We’ll warm up to the mid-40s which allows that wintry mix to change back into mostly rain by mid-day.

The rain continues overnight Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday. Highs remain in the mid-40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll see more sunshine and drier weather arrive by the end of the week into next weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

