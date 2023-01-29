Knoxville police searching for woman missing from independent living facility
Those with information are urged to contact 911.
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing elderly woman, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said.
Authorities initially reported she went missing from an assisted living facility, but later confirmed it was an independent living facility.
She was wearing a plaid shirt and pants when she went missing, according to a surveillance photo. Officials said she has multiple health concerns.
Those with information are urged to contact 911.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.