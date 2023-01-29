Knoxville police searching for woman missing from independent living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing elderly woman, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Bernice Riske, 82, walked out of a facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at midnight and was reported missing late Sunday morning, KPD officials said.

Authorities initially reported she went missing from an assisted living facility, but later confirmed it was an independent living facility.

Correction: The facility from which Bernice walked away is an independent living facility, not assisted as was initially reported. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 29, 2023

She was wearing a plaid shirt and pants when she went missing, according to a surveillance photo. Officials said she has multiple health concerns.

Those with information are urged to contact 911.

A search is underway for missing Bernice Riske, age 82. Bernice walked out of an assisted living facility on Middlebrook Pike in the Broome Road area at around midnight and was just reported as missing. She was wearing the outfit pictured in the attached surveillance photo. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HYZ88EYbZ6 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 29, 2023

