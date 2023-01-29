Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

However, they weren’t the only big winner in Tennessee. Another lucky letter player also matched four of five balls plus the Powerball, but added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, which quadrupled the prize to $200,000.

That ticket was bought at TNT Beer and Tobacco, 27115 Main Street East in Ardmore.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

