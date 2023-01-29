Rain chances are lower Monday, unsettled heading into Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers become spotty as we head into Monday with drier weather moving in for Monday afternoon, although cloud cover remains for much of the day. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet as rain chances will quickly increase heading Tuesday and continue through the middle of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will be slow to fall as clouds remain in place overnight with scattered showers for the first part of the night before turning more isolated into Monday morning. Most areas are waking up in the lower to middle 40s with slow warming expected through the afternoon.

A few breaks in the clouds will be possible for Monday afternoon allowing a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will top out near 50 for the day, which is close to average for this time of year. Rain chances will return heading into Tuesday with a wintry mix across Southeast Kentucky to start.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers remain in place for Tuesday with most of the rain staying scattered in nature with more widespread rain set to move in through the overnight and into Wednesday. The chance of a wintry mix will remain in place for Southeast Kentucky and Plateau early Wednesday before wrapping up into the afternoon.

Rain chances will stick around through Wednesday and Thursday with some of the rain becoming heavy at times. Temperatures will remain steady through much of the week in the middle 40s to round out the week as drier weather moves in.

Rain chances are continuing through much of the week (WVLT)

