Tennessee dominates in top-10 showdown against Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 Tennessee came out victorious against No. 10 Texas with an 82-71 win, in front of a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee has now won six of its last seven games against AP top-10 opponents. With Saturday’s win, Tennessee has also won five straight home games against top-10 opponents.

UT had four players score in double-digits, leading with forward Olivier Nkamhoua who posted a career-high 27 points on 12-for-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, and a block.

All-American candidate Zakai Zeigler was close behind with 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting in 37 minutes, including a 3-of-6 mark from 3-point range, a career-high-tying 10 assists, three boards, and a pair of steals.

Josiah-Jordan James was Tennessee’s third-highest scorer with 14 points, also producing seven rebounds in the top-10 triumph over the Longhorns.

Santiago Vescovi also impacted the winning effort with 12 points and eight rebounds while finishing with a team-best plus/minus rating of +18.

Tennessee entered the break with a sizeable lead and then quickly added to it in the second half, mounting its biggest lead of 22 points at the 13:50 minute mark.

The Vols shot 55.6 percent from the field and 6-19 from behind the arc. Tennessee also outrebounded Texas 38-23 with the majority of those boards coming on the defensive end for UT.

Tennessee resumes conference play on Wednesday at Florida. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

