Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols.

State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change.

Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened.

“Somebody should have stepped in and said, ‘that’s enough!’ Cuff the man and put him in the car and let that be it,” said Tennessee State Representative Joe Towns.

New legislation would prevent fired officers from moving to another department elsewhere.

“We have seen in the past that police officers or law enforcement be terminated for calls from one department in one city, only to go to another city. That needs to stop,” Rep. Clemmons said.

The desire for change comes less than 24 hours after the world got a look at the traffic stop involving Memphis police and Nichols that resulted in his death.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a white cop or a Black cop, we want the same thing when it comes to fair treatment in this community,” said Rep. Towns. “Everybody has to be treated properly. We want justice for this family.”

State leaders encouraged protests like those demonstrated Friday night, adding it’s another way to ensure deaths like these aren’t repeated.

“The thing about rights is that you cannot figure that once you achieve those rights and freedom around the world that they’re going to be maintained, because there comes somebody with these old crazy ideas that try to take them away. So, you have to stand up and protest for them,” Rep. Towns said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for the man who's responsible for the theft...
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
LMU College of Veterinary Medicine
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home
Sevier County personnel fight brushfires on Saturday.
Brushfires break out in Sevier County
A woman visits Forward Market in Knoxville, filling up her shopping cart with free groceries.
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day

Latest News

Rainy day
Gloomy Sunday with more rain ahead for the week
Rain continues off and on through much of Sunday
A rainy Sunday ahead, unsettled much of next week
McMinn County Board of Education voted to strip "Maus" from the 8th grade ELA Curriculum.
Knoxville comic store giving away free copies of banned book
Nirvana Comics
Knoxville comic store giving away free copies of banned book
Dollywood hiring event
Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees