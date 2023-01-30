Five Vols recognized as preseason All-Americans by D1Baseball and Baseball America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The preseason honors continued to roll in for the Big Orange as D1Baseball.com and Baseball America both released their preseason All-America teams on Monday.

Tennessee’s entire projected weekend rotation of Chase Dollander (first team), Chase Burns (first team) and Drew Beam (third team) was recognized by D1Baseball, along with junior shortstop Maui Ahuna (third team).

Dollander and Burns were both honored as first-team All-Americans by Baseball America, as well. Joining them was redshirt-sophomore Jared Dickey, who was named a third-team selection by Baseball America, whose All-America teams are voted on by scouting departments of major league organizations.

Both Dollander and Burns have now been tabbed as first-team All-Americans by D1Baseball, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game this preseason, while Beam has been garnered All-America status from D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game.

Ahuna also notched his third preseason All-America nod after earning third-team acclaim from Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game while Dickey earned preseason All-America recognition for the first time.

The trio of Dollander, Burns and Beam combined to make 43 starts last season, posting a 26-3 record and totaling 273 strikeouts while issuing just 59 walks.

The Volunteers open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 17 when they take on Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona. UT will also square off against Grand Canyon and UC San Diego out in Arizona before hosting Alabama A&M in its home opener on Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

2023 Tennessee Baseball Preseason Honors

INF Maui Ahuna

Preseason All-America Third Team – D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game

RHP Drew Beam

Preseason All-America Second Team – Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game

Preseason All-America Third Team – D1Baseball

RHP Chase Burns

Preseason All-America First Team – D1Baseball, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game

OF/C Jared Dickey

Preseason All-America Third Team – Baseball America

RHP Chase Dollander

Perfect Game Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Preseason All-America First Team – D1Baseball, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game

RHP Camden Sewell

Preseason All-America Second Team – Collegiate Baseball

2023 Tennessee Baseball Preseason Rankings

D1Baseball – No. 2

Baseball America – No. 2

Perfect Game - No. 2

Collegiate Baseball - No. 5

